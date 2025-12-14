CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Insider Anthony Michael Aulicino Buys 4,545 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Michael Aulicino acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,858.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,222,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,409,365.99. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$12.75 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

