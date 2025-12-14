NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NextCure Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. NextCure has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.06) by $0.84. Equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextCure stock. Cable Car Capital LP lifted its position in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LP owned about 28.29% of NextCure worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

