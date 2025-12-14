Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

