Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2025

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.