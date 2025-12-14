INV VK HI INC2 (VLT) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Down 0.3%

VLT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. INV VK HI INC2 has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Get INV VK HI INC2 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INV VK HI INC2

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in INV VK HI INC2 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INV VK HI INC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK HI INC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.