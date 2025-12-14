Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,297,000 after purchasing an additional 712,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Caterpillar by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 36,586.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,340,000 after buying an additional 432,449 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.16.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $597.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $627.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

