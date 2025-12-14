Promus Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Promus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31,437.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,679 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 417,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

