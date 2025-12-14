Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,957 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

