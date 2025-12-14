Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 326,887 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,887 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of DraftKings worth $158,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,785,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,238.88. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Westin Wendt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 166,752 shares of company stock worth $5,387,153 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Northland Securities upgraded DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.