Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 315,763 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,763 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.57% of Aramark worth $62,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Aramark by 149.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aramark by 6.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $3,716,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.