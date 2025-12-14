Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,659 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.18% of Exponent worth $120,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Exponent by 10,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Up 0.3%

EXPO stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.78 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Exponent announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair upgraded Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $329,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,555.46. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,017,242. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

