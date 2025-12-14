BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 0.3% increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BBVA Banco Frances has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. BBVA Banco Frances has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $512.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.10 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

