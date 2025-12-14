Mfs Muni Inc Tr (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Stock Down 0.6%

MFM stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Get Mfs Muni Inc Tr alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Muni Inc Tr

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 11.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 587,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 4.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

About Mfs Muni Inc Tr

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.