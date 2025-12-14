Albany International Corporation (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 8th

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 3.7% increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Albany International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 2,300 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $96,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,385.80. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Albany International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 25.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $246,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $18,985,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Albany International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

