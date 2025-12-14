Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in RLI Corp. $RLI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706,324 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.23% of RLI worth $147,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLI by 7,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3,645.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $509.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

