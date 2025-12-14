Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $47.87 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,602 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.