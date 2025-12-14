Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 7,526 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CSCO stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

