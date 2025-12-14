5,653 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Purchased by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $270.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.44.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average is $214.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

