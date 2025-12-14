Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 496.97%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.