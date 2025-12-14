8,016 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $540.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

