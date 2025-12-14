Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 73.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $571.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

