Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $33.86

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.1250.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Zacks Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $29.00 price objective on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Phreesia news, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $46,039.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,096.44. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $42,215.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 724,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,859.64. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,174 shares of company stock valued at $603,835. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.84 million, a P/E ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.