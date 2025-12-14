New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) fell 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 719,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 105,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
