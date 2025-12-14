MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.9110. 1,083,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,742,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 5.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The firm has a market cap of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,452.64. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,948,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,464,541.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,902,886 shares of company stock worth $52,850,547. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,922,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,308,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

