Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

