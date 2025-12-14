Brokerages Set Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $92.43

Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.4286.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $6,070,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $227,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,606.56. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,325,274 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. Zoom Communications has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

