Stance Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,673 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $297,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 300.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,454,006 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after purchasing an additional 932,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.73 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

