Stance Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Stance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 191,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,838 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $280.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $287.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.98 and a 200 day moving average of $266.56.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

