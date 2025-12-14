PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,339,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 27.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,462,000 after acquiring an additional 683,728 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $53,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after acquiring an additional 455,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,936,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $126.43 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. BTIG Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

