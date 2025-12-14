Stance Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

