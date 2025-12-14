American International Group, Inc. (AIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

American International Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 2,473.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

