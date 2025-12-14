Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) to Issue Special Dividend of $2.50 on January 14th

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Old Republic International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

ORI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

