Stance Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,239 Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

