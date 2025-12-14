37,118 Shares in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.