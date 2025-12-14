Brookfield Corporation (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

About Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.