SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Stock Position Lowered by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

