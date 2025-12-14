MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
