MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

