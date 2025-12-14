Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

