Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
