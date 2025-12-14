Stance Capital LLC Sells 7,860 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Stance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 0.8% of Stance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.0%

IR opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

