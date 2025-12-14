10,602 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Wabtec comprises approximately 0.8% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% during the second quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 78,394 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,371,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $366,090.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,375,028.57. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. This represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,463. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Stock Down 1.4%

WAB opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.54. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $220.89.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

