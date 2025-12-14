National Bank of Canada FI Has $249.46 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,138 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $249,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $316.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.98 and a 200-day moving average of $303.70. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

