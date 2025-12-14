Stance Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $490,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $448.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.50. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

