National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $334,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $500.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

