Rexford Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,345 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $153.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

