Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,489 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 130.2% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.