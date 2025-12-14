Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 230,459 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,459 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Unity Software worth $63,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1,143.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000,547.72. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,879,412 shares of company stock valued at $83,536,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

