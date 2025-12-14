Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of UFP Technologies worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.10. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $289.57.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $415,548.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,763.20. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

