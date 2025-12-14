57,506 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Acquired by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 253,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

