JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

