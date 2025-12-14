Marex Group plc Buys New Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $118.28.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

