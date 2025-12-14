Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Danaher were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.